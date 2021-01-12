Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $30

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] slipped around -0.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.65 at the close of the session, down -7.19%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited and Call Options by President of the Company.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 210,000 common shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of $10.81 per share.

Additionally, the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 400,000 common shares (or 4,000 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $578,000. The option contracts have strike prices of $12.00 and $13.00 (each for 2,000 call option contracts) and an expiration of April 2021.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is now 13.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STNG Stock saw the intraday high of $13.158 and lowest of $12.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.90, which means current price is +14.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, STNG reached a trading volume of 1818546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $19.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on STNG stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STNG shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has STNG stock performed recently?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for STNG is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.94. Additionally, STNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] managed to generate an average of -$2,204,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNG.

Insider trade positions for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]

There are presently around $295 million, or 45.40% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,776,341, which is approximately -4.313% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,752,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.82 million in STNG stocks shares; and HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, currently with $15.94 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly -3.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 3,695,747 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,602,185 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,048,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,346,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,085,377 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,710,619 shares during the same period.