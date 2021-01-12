ROTH Capital slashes price target on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] – find out why.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] gained 14.16% or 0.16 points to close at $1.29 with a heavy trading volume of 15082333 shares. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Torchlight Eliminates $1,500,000 in Debt.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”), announced that the holders of $1,500,000 of Torchlight’s subordinated debt have agreed to convert such debt into the common stock of Torchlight at a price of $0.43 cents per share as set out under the convertible notes issued by Torchlight to the holders.

“We are very happy to continue to eliminate Torchlight’s outstanding debt,” stated John Brda, Chief Executive Officer of Torchlight. “Our goal is to continue clearing any hurdles and move to the closing of Torchlight’s proposed business combination with Metamaterial Inc. This is another positive step towards that goal.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.05, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRCH points out that the company has recorded 292.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -514.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, TRCH reached to a volume of 15082333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 438.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for TRCH stock

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.69. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 126.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 292.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.38 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5019, while it was recorded at 1.0366 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3832 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]

There are presently around $8 million, or 14.30% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,312,207, which is approximately 14.773% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,399,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 993,480 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 754,831 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,538,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,287,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,114 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 676,843 shares during the same period.