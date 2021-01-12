Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Is Currently 15.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 15.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Remark Holdings Pre-Announces Fourth Quarter Revenue of $4.7 Million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Doubles to $10.0 Million.

Board of Directors Approves $30.0 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Remark Holdings Inc. represents 99.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $218.18 million with the latest information. MARK stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 15353890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.96.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.28. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 275.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.78 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -403.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$287,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $25 million, or 11.20% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,800,519, which is approximately 3.878% of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,664,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in MARK stocks shares; and SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, currently with $3.4 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 3,567,509 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,458,576 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,930,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,956,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,723 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 890,692 shares during the same period.