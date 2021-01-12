Raymond James slashes price target on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] – find out why.

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] loss -7.44% or -1.19 points to close at $14.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3079666 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that GoHealth Appoints Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.

Positions Company to Expand Enterprise Solutions in Digital Healthcare.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced that Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 3079666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOCO in the course of the last twelve months was 116.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for GOCO stock

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $1,233 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,811,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.06 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $69.42 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 83,256,386 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,256,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,256,386 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.