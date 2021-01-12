Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain 22.87% so far this year. What now?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 13.91%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Announces $3,074,007 Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 3,650,840 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.842 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Predictive Oncology has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,825,420 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is now 22.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POAI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.90 and lowest of $0.7739 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.30, which means current price is +26.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 974.58K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 3160002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has POAI stock performed recently?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.99. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7158, while it was recorded at 0.8266 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1804 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $18000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 17.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 262,248 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 974,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 883,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 964,107 shares during the same period.