Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
Companies

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain 22.87% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Must read

US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more
Stock Stories

FLIR Shares Rose 1.72% Tuesday, But Navionics Can Drive Growth Higher

Caleb Clifford - 0
A new digital automation tool for yachts and commercial vessels has recently been launched by FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), which is in demand and...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 13.91%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Announces $3,074,007 Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 3,650,840 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.842 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Predictive Oncology has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,825,420 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is now 22.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POAI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.90 and lowest of $0.7739 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.30, which means current price is +26.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 974.58K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 3160002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has POAI stock performed recently?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.99. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7158, while it was recorded at 0.8266 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1804 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $18000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 17.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 262,248 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 974,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 883,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 964,107 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCIBC lifts Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleVerastem Inc. [VSTM] Is Currently -7.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Companies

BMO Capital Markets lifts Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. price plunged by -19.20 percent to reach at -$2.78. The company report on January 11, 2021 that 2021 Pandemic...
Read more
Companies

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] moved down -10.90: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Silvergate Capital Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 101.97M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Molecular Data Inc. price plunged by -9.99 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Molecular Data Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more
Stock Stories

FLIR Shares Rose 1.72% Tuesday, But Navionics Can Drive Growth Higher

Caleb Clifford - 0
A new digital automation tool for yachts and commercial vessels has recently been launched by FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), which is in demand and...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.