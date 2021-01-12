Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] Revenue clocked in at $0.02 million, up 20.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTI] gained 14.57% or 1.08 points to close at $8.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6845831 shares. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Pluristem Announces Appointments of Two Directors to Board.

The new Directors enhance the Board’s strategic capabilities in preparation for future growth and commercialization endeavors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen, a global health-tech marketing strategist, and Mr. Rami Levi, a leader in global marketing and international governmental affairs, to its Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $7.41, the shares rose to $9.89 and dropped to $7.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSTI points out that the company has recorded -1.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -201.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 427.22K shares, PSTI reached to a volume of 6845831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTI shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9409.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for PSTI stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.92. With this latest performance, PSTI shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128156.52 and a Gross Margin at -6726.09. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126747.83.

Return on Total Capital for PSTI is now -74.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, PSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] managed to generate an average of -$199,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 11.60% of PSTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,743,618, which is approximately 49.204% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 152,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in PSTI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.26 million in PSTI stock with ownership of nearly 142.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTI] by around 1,072,405 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 231,049 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,760,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,064,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,877 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 140,074 shares during the same period.