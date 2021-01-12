New Street slashes price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] – find out why.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] closed the trading session at $118.69 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $116.98, while the highest price level was $126.29. The company report on December 9, 2020 that TSMC Recognized with 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award.

Recognized for leadership in 7nm semiconductor foundry technology, enabling customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) announced that the Company has been honored with the 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for its leadership in 7-nanometer (7nm) semiconductor foundry technology, which has enabled customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.85 percent and weekly performance of 8.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 18927430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $98.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.83 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.97, while it was recorded at 116.04 for the last single week of trading, and 75.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.27.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 20.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.89. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] managed to generate an average of $6,730,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 24.50%.

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 78,669,746 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 91,595,501 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 778,789,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,055,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,048,025 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,849,378 shares during the same period.