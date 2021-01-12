NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Is Currently 19.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] closed the trading session at $1.05 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8801, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on December 11, 2020 that NanoVibronix Amends and Expands Distribution Agreement for Its PainShield® and PainShield Plus®.

Ultra Pain Products, Inc. to Distribute Company’s Pain Management Devices to DME Market Under a Private Label in U.S.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced that it has expanded and replaced its original distribution agreement with Ultra Pain Products, Inc. (“UPPI”). Under the terms of the new agreement, which extend the term and increase minimum purchase requirements, UPPI will be the exclusive distributor of privately labeled PainShield® and PainShield® PlusTM devices to the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) distribution sector of the healthcare market in the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.42 percent and weekly performance of 26.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, NAOV reached to a volume of 5696646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

NAOV stock trade performance evaluation

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7792, while it was recorded at 0.9099 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3626 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 503,229, which is approximately 32.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NAOV stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $62000.0 in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 245,476 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 108,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 418,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,610 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,001 shares during the same period.