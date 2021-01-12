Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Stock trading around $219.62 per share: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.26%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

Fans can submit their best video game ideas and join free coding workshops with Microsoft.

Microsoft Corp. and Warner Bros. are tipping off an epic partnership, celebrating the release of the new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” coming in 2021. The campaign launch teams up Xbox with basketball champion and cultural icon LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes Tune Squad to amplify coding education and create an original Xbox arcade-style video game inspired by the movie.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock rose by 35.49%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.95. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1650.38 billion, with 7.57 billion shares outstanding and 7.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.39M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 22929759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $241.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.47, while it was recorded at 217.15 for the last single week of trading, and 201.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 14.55%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,150,175 million, or 71.90% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 622,689,597, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 516,065,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.34 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $67.86 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,477 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 97,278,960 shares. Additionally, 1,934 investors decreased positions by around 166,498,592 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 4,973,337,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,237,114,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,301,689 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,487,025 shares during the same period.