Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $20.85 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.735, while the highest price level was $21.31. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 32,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.05 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 shares of its common stock. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $618.1 million, or approximately $711.0 million if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund in part the previously announced transactions related to the acquisition of a portfolio of behavioral healthcare real estate assets located throughout the United Kingdom currently owned and operated by the Priory Group (“Priory”), a leading private provider of behavioral care in the United Kingdom, as well as the related costs and expenses of the transactions. The offering is not conditioned upon the successful completion of the Priory acquisition. The Company intends to use any remaining balance of the net proceeds from the offering (or if the Priory acquisition is not completed) for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying indebtedness (including amounts outstanding from time to time under its revolving credit facility and/or term loan facilities), working capital and capital expenditures, and potential future acquisitions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.31 percent and weekly performance of 0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 12729166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.59.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.05. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,329,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,948 million, or 83.00% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,450,444, which is approximately -4.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,723,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in MPW stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $716.36 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -16.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 26,079,674 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 38,772,565 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 364,303,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,155,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,298,216 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,024,446 shares during the same period.