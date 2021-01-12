Maxim Group lifts Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sify Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: SIFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 79.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 119.23%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Sify Technologies Breaks Into the top 500 of Fortune India Ranking.

The prestigious list ranks Indian companies according to size and performance.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services announced that it has entered the iconic Fortune India 500 list.

Over the last 12 months, SIFY stock rose by 126.82%. The average equity rating for SIFY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $491.48 million, with 172.45 million shares outstanding and 144.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.70K shares, SIFY stock reached a trading volume of 48814669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sify Technologies Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Kaufman Bros dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2007, representing the official price target for Sify Technologies Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $7, while Kaufman Bros kept a Hold rating on SIFY stock. On January 22, 2007, analysts decreased their price target for SIFY shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sify Technologies Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17.

SIFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 119.23. With this latest performance, SIFY shares gained by 166.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.62 for Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sify Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Sify Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for SIFY is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.36. Additionally, SIFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] managed to generate an average of $3,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.

Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.80% of SIFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIFY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 540,130, which is approximately -5.961% of the company’s market cap and around 27.10% of the total institutional ownership; PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 266,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in SIFY stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $0.27 million in SIFY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sify Technologies Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sify Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:SIFY] by around 201,646 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 147,628 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,034,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,383,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIFY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,358 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 47,643 shares during the same period.