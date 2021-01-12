Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 2.24B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.19%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Issues Statement on Untimely Passing of Julian Bott.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced that Julian Bott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2021 after experiencing a sudden non-COVID related medical condition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005810/en/.

Over the last 12 months, SWN stock rose by 54.72%. The one-year Southwestern Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.35. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.24 billion, with 674.42 million shares outstanding and 601.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.42M shares, SWN stock reached a trading volume of 20041680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,167 million, or 93.70% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94,489,086, which is approximately 8.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 87,573,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.24 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $230.4 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 119,964,316 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 40,460,962 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 500,262,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,688,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,399,042 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,354,985 shares during the same period.