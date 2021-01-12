Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 101.97M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] price plunged by -9.99 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Steven Foo as the new chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Zhaohong Li has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer, for personal reasons.

“We greatly appreciate the contributions that Zhaohong has made during his tenure with the Company, leading our IPO, and building a public company finance team. We respect Zhaohong’s decision and wish him the very best in his future pursuits,” said Dr. Dongliang Chang, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A sum of 5046452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 940.29K shares. Molecular Data Inc. shares reached a high of $0.93 and dropped to a low of $0.805 until finishing in the latest session at $0.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0045, while it was recorded at 0.8408 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5754 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 97.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.62.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,962,890 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,650,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,613,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,738 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

