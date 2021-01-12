Market cap of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 98.77M – now what?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] closed the trading session at $1.79 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.77, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Announces Completion of its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, announced it successfully completed a tender offer for its Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares at a reduced exercise price of $1.40. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on January 5, 2021.

Meten EdtechX raised $6,192,286.80 in gross proceeds from the cash exercise of 4,423,062 Warrants as part of the tender offer. In addition, 2,629,812 Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares were validly tendered for cashless exercise, resulting in the issuance of 1,364,512 Ordinary Shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.50 percent and weekly performance of -0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -84.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 430.85K shares, METX reached to a volume of 2752490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5133, while it was recorded at 1.8720 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1132 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 260,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 47,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in METX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 66,640 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 260,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,801 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.