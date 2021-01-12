Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 31.49M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, up 23.58%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). All amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars (the Company’s functional currency) unless otherwise indicated.

Kelso Technologies Inc. stock is now 22.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIQ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.69 and lowest of $0.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.00, which means current price is +26.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 125.03K shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 4451939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.09. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 29.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5329, while it was recorded at 0.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5738 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now 34.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.

Insider trade positions for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,450,764, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 761,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $29000.0 in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 50.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 2,239,448 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 24,715 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 94,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,358,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,064 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,508 shares during the same period.