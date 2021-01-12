Market cap of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] reaches 633.78M – now what?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.06%. The company report on January 10, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TILE, LRN and KNDI.

Over the last 12 months, KNDI stock rose by 82.13%. The one-year Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.67.

The market cap for the stock reached $633.78 million, with 54.11 million shares outstanding and 43.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.58M shares, KNDI stock reached a trading volume of 21188848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

KNDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 5.70% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,102,205, which is approximately 409.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 306,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in KNDI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.79 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 782.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,179,293 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 472,933 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 654,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,307,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,069 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 434,610 shares during the same period.