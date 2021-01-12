Market Analysts see Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] price plunged by -6.41 percent to reach at -$3.3. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Twitter Selects AWS as Strategic Provider to Serve Timelines.

Twitter will use AWS’s industry-leading services and global infrastructure to power the real-time, global traffic and improve the experience for people who use Twitter.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has selected AWS to provide global cloud infrastructure to deliver Twitter timelines. Under the multi-year deal, Twitter will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and portfolio of services to support delivery of millions of daily Tweets. This expansion onto AWS marks the first time that Twitter is leveraging the public cloud to scale their real-time service. Twitter will rely on the breadth and depth of AWS, including capabilities in compute, containers, storage, and security, to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency, while continuing to develop and deploy new features to improve how people use Twitter. The new agreement builds on the companies’ more than decade-long collaboration, where AWS continues to provide Twitter with storage, compute, database, and content delivery services to support its distribution of images, videos and ad content.

A sum of 61215333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.15M shares. Twitter Inc. shares reached a high of $49.49 and dropped to a low of $45.15 until finishing in the latest session at $48.18.

The one-year TWTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.92. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $45.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $59.75 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock. On September 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 36 to 59.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 185.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.40, while it was recorded at 51.83 for the last single week of trading, and 39.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TWTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,021 million, or 76.30% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.99 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 69,728,751 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 57,990,835 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 455,431,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,151,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,867,510 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,424,354 shares during the same period.