Market Analysts see JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gaining to $152. Time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $138.05 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), reported worldwide sales results for the nine-week holiday period ended January 2, 2021 reflecting a 4.8% increase in comparable store sales and a 309% increase in E-Commerce sales. Total sales declined 3.1% driven by an 11% decrease in the company’s store base due to its planned de-densification strategy, temporary store closures around the world due to government mandates and lower store traffic, particularly later in December, due to the significant impacts of COVID-19. The Company believes the industry-wide traffic decline during the Holiday period adversely impacted comparable sales for the nine-week period in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage point range. In addition, significant worldwide supply chain constraints impacted the ability to distribute products to customers across all sales channels. However, the Company experienced unprecedented demand for recently launched gaming consoles, and while consumer demand far outpaced constrained supply in the nine-week period, the Company believes these products will drive sales well into 2021 as console availability from our suppliers improves later in the year.

Holiday Sales (the nine-week period ended January 2, 2021 compared to the nine-week period ended January 4, 2020).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $420.34 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $134.11 to $138.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 15639154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $134.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 452.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.96 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.84, while it was recorded at 133.43 for the last single week of trading, and 102.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.23.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.57. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $140,979 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.64%.

There are presently around $291,993 million, or 71.90% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,564,327, which is approximately 4.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,072,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.79 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.66 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,404 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 94,995,761 shares. Additionally, 1,258 investors decreased positions by around 105,181,427 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 1,914,945,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,115,122,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,846,301 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 7,127,970 shares during the same period.