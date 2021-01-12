Market Analysts see Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] traded at a high on 01/08/21, posting a 104.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.64. The company report on January 8, 2021 that U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to Detect S-Gene Mutation Found in SARS-CoV-2 U.K. Variant (B.1.1.7).

– Early and Cost-Effective Identification of Samples Potentially Containing the B.1.1.7 or Other Variants May Help Reduce Further Spread of Infection -.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a safety communication (the “Communication”) that identifies the Company’s Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) as one of only two tests marketed under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including a mutation found in the U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.7). According to recent publications, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified within the United States and may be associated with an increased risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. The identification of certain mutations can help identify samples that should be further characterized via genetic sequencing and can potentially assist with the early detection of new variants in patients, which may reduce further spread of infection. The full text of the Communication is accessible via the URL below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21570503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at 28.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.58%.

The market cap for APDN stock reached $32.24 million, with 5.14 million shares outstanding and 4.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 279.72K shares, APDN reached a trading volume of 21570503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On November 14, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for APDN shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has APDN stock performed recently?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 128.24. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 71.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.85 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Insider trade positions for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.10% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 139,096, which is approximately 3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 13.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.68 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 466.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 114,061 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 72,704 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 211,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,212 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,962 shares during the same period.