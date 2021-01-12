Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] moved down -8.59: Why It’s Important

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] price plunged by -8.59 percent to reach at -$1.51. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Karyopharm Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Total Revenues and Provides Commercial Update.

— Unaudited Total Revenues of between $35.0 Million and $36.0 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020 and between $108.0 Million and $109.0 Million for the Full Year 2020 –.

— XPOVIO® (selinexor) Unaudited Net Product Sales of between $20.0 Million and $20.5 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020 and between $76.0 Million and $76.5 Million for the Full Year 2020 –.

A sum of 3238375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $16.87 and dropped to a low of $15.91 until finishing in the latest session at $16.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.85 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -488.08.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -82.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.54. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$575,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

KPTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,059 million, or 94.40% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,169,789, which is approximately 12.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.42 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $81.73 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 20.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 10,943,758 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 15,287,920 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,638,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,870,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,422 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,922,121 shares during the same period.