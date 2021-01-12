Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Revenue clocked in at $0.75 million, up 28.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] gained 36.46% or 1.75 points to close at $6.55 with a heavy trading volume of 7390697 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Jupiter Wellness Completes Patient Enrollment in Clinical Study of Novel Cannabidiol Lotion JW-100 for the Treatment of Eczema.

Data Expected Q1 2021 From Study of 66 Patients.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products, announced it has completed patient enrollment in its clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of JW-100 its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema).

If we look at the average trading volume of 308.43K shares, JUPW reached to a volume of 7390697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.55.

Trading performance analysis for JUPW stock

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW], while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -14256.95 and a Gross Margin at -179.23. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14337.13.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$185,092 per employee.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.