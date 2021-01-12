Tuesday, January 12, 2021
InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] moved up 23.26: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

InspireMD Inc. [AMEX: NSPR] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, up 23.26%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that InspireMD Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third quarter 2020 revenue returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Management to host investor conference call, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

InspireMD Inc. stock is now 95.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NSPR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.69 and lowest of $0.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.64, which means current price is +81.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, NSPR reached a trading volume of 38872050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for InspireMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2015, representing the official price target for InspireMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InspireMD Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has NSPR stock performed recently?

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.25. With this latest performance, NSPR shares gained by 91.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.27 for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3737, while it was recorded at 0.5366 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4861 for the last 200 days.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.99 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. InspireMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.82.

Return on Total Capital for NSPR is now -122.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.86. Additionally, NSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] managed to generate an average of -$209,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.InspireMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InspireMD Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSPR.

Insider trade positions for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of NSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSPR stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 243,900, which is approximately 404.969% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 230,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NSPR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $97000.0 in NSPR stock with ownership of nearly 282.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InspireMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in InspireMD Inc. [AMEX:NSPR] by around 476,717 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 120,639 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 337,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 934,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,101 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 79 shares during the same period.

