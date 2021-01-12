Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain 16.63% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.28%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INFO, WDR, CKH, PS, HBAN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Over the last 12 months, HBAN stock rose by 2.43%. The one-year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.15. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.07 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, HBAN stock reached a trading volume of 11788715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $16.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.34 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.73.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.57. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,913 million, or 75.90% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,968,489, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,661,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $866.24 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 55,390,739 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 46,127,795 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 639,347,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,866,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,353,512 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,487,574 shares during the same period.