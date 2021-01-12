Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] moved up 15.85: Why It’s Important

Happiness Biotech Group Limited [NASDAQ: HAPP] closed the trading session at $2.12 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.95, while the highest price level was $2.54. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Happiness Biotech’s E-Commerce Business – Happy Buy, Achieved Over 70% Growth in December.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced that Happy Buy, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on e-commerce business, has achieved over 70% growth in December 2020, on a month-on-month basis. The total sales of Happy Buy in December has reached over $5.5 million compared with approximately $3 million in November.

“Thanks to the hard work of our Happy Buy team, we created continued momentum and again delivered great results in December. We are also very happy that we have attracted investors from the e-commerce industry this month. We believe that with the funds raised from these investors and the dedication of our Happy Buy team, Happy Buy will achieve more rapid development in the future. Meanwhile, we have another exciting news – we anticipate Happy Buy International to be launched around April, 2021. Overseas consumers will have also access to our services and products offered by Happy Buy in the near future,” said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.22 percent and weekly performance of 25.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 586.12K shares, HAPP reached to a volume of 26914500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Happiness Biotech Group Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAPP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.44. With this latest performance, HAPP shares gained by 12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +46.75. Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.50.

Return on Total Capital for HAPP is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, HAPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of HAPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAPP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 261,668, which is approximately 47.483% of the company’s market cap and around 63.09% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 88,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in HAPP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.17 million in HAPP stock with ownership of nearly 28.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited [NASDAQ:HAPP] by around 216,897 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 41,883 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 237,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAPP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 41,883 shares during the same period.