GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Stock trading around $9.39 per share: What’s Next?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] jumped around 1.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.39 at the close of the session, up 13.54%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that HERO9 Black Firmware Update Delivers New GoPro Remote Compatibility, Up to 30% Faster Content Transfer Speeds to Phones, Improved HyperSmooth 3.0 Cold Weather Performance, Slo-Mo Shortcut, External Mic Support and More.

Introducing ‘The Remote,’ Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth® Remote for HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black and MAX Cameras.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

HERO8 Black and MAX Firmware Updates Enable Faster Content Transfer Speeds to Phones.

GoPro Inc. stock is now 13.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.47 and lowest of $8.1592 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.17, which means current price is +17.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 13658882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $7.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.07. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.85 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.58. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$15,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $741 million, or 68.60% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 11,656,438, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,378,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.84 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.76 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 12,610,326 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,860,078 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 60,432,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,903,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,226,925 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 886,507 shares during the same period.