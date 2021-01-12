Energy Transfer LP [ET] is 8.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.78 during the day while it closed the day at $6.73. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Sunoco LP Announces Early Tender Results of Tender Offer of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“Sunoco”) announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 9, 2020, as amended to “upsize” the Offer and remove the tender cap (as the same may be further amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”). The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Sunoco.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 23, 2020 (such time and date, the “Early Tender Deadline”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offer, the aggregate principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table below under “Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Deadline” had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on November 23, 2020.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also gained 8.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has inclined by 13.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.50% and gained 8.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $17.94 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.42M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 21675635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $10.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.95. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.28. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $280,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,452 million, or 37.60% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 144,976,830, which is approximately -10.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 102,422,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.31 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $442.04 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 5.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 56,256,697 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 163,466,521 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 887,622,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,346,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,416,723 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 15,833,120 shares during the same period.