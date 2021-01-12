Energous Corporation [WATT] Stock trading around $3.00 per share: What’s Next?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 58.73%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking Sensor Has Completed Trials.

American Equus EQx VitalsSensor on track for early 2021 availability.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and American Equus, a leading equine products company, announced that the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor, the first wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor, has successfully completed trials and is on track for availability in Q1 2021. Built with WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology and designed for the professional horseracing market, the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor monitors and tracks the animal’s vital statistics such as temperature, heart rate and leg position.

Over the last 12 months, WATT stock rose by 78.57%. The average equity rating for WATT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.49 million, with 41.86 million shares outstanding and 41.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, WATT stock reached a trading volume of 23019733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 458.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

WATT Stock Performance Analysis:

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.73. With this latest performance, WATT shares gained by 69.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energous Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19390.09. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19185.83.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -196.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$752,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

WATT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

Energous Corporation [WATT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 12.80% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,070,032, which is approximately 94.401% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 769,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 million in WATT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.74 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 102.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 2,101,773 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 830,411 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 2,793,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,725,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,573 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 693,482 shares during the same period.