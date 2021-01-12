Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Revenue clocked in at $91.60 million, up 9.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] closed the trading session at $76.94 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.05, while the highest price level was $88.00. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Details progress on ocular programs, including EDIT-101 Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial updates.

Provides EDIT-301 updates, including timeline for dosing sickle cell disease patients in the Phase 1/2 RUBY trial and plans to file IND for the treatment of beta-thalassemia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.74 percent and weekly performance of 7.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 144.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 132.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, EDIT reached to a volume of 5047349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $44.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 9.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03.

EDIT stock trade performance evaluation

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 52.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.72, while it was recorded at 82.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.53 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.39. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -651.43.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -50.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$643,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -640.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,197 million, or 82.20% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,670,424, which is approximately 41.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,708,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.18 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $423.04 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 10.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 5,821,584 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 5,399,847 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 43,322,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,543,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,820 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,747,936 shares during the same period.