Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, up 31.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] price surged by 16.73 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on January 7, 2021 that DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announced that, due to market conditions, it has elected not to proceed at this time with its previously announced plans to pursue an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

Digital Ally remains well capitalized and expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until at least the end of 2021.

A sum of 26397785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Digital Ally Inc. shares reached a high of $3.245 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $3.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

DGLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.73. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Ally Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.96. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.83.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -242.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.50. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 385.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$84,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

DGLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.60% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 916,098, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 508,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 million in DGLY stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $1.19 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,500,838 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 229,851 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,627,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,357,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 667,285 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 223,929 shares during the same period.