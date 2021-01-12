CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] is 45.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 15.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.11. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Redspin, a Division of CynergisTek, Announces Approval to Perform Work for 300,000 Suppliers to the Defense Industrial Base Significantly Expanding Addressable Market.

One of only a handful of organizations accepted into the CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) and Registered Provider Organization (RPO) programs.

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announced that Redspin, a division of CynergisTek, received approval from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) to perform CMMC assessments as a C3PAO and to perform pre-assessment security consulting as a RPO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1171949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CynergisTek Inc. stands at 14.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.69%.

The market cap for CTEK stock reached $20.47 million, with 10.60 million shares outstanding and 9.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 266.07K shares, CTEK reached a trading volume of 1171949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has CTEK stock performed recently?

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.53. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 42.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.80 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.57 for the last 200 days.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.92 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.34.

Return on Total Capital for CTEK is now -14.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.13. Additionally, CTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] managed to generate an average of -$39,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CynergisTek Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.10% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 650,416, which is approximately -31.843% of the company’s market cap and around 9.24% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 403,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in CTEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.67 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly -8.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 45,849 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 513,574 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,662,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,221,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,457 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 82,640 shares during the same period.