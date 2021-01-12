Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $45.06 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] closed the trading session at $45.06 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.25, while the highest price level was $45.41. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Cisco Provides Update on Acacia Acquisition.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that it is seeking confirmation from the Delaware Court of Chancery that it has met all conditions for closing of its acquisition of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA), including approval of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). Cisco is also seeking a court mandate that the agreement may not be terminated until the court resolves these matters, and an order from the court requiring Acacia to close the transaction. On January 7, 2021, Cisco was notified by SAMR that the agency has determined that Cisco’s submission is “sufficient to address the relevant competition concerns.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.69 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.05M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 20931240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $48 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.19, while it was recorded at 44.47 for the last single week of trading, and 42.82 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.75.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.10. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $144,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.14%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135,296 million, or 74.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 334,105,443, which is approximately -1.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 321,423,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.3 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,162 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 134,716,734 shares. Additionally, 1,237 investors decreased positions by around 175,509,526 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 2,692,337,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,002,563,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,230,952 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 17,679,308 shares during the same period.