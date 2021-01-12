Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain 20.81% so far this year. What now?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.37%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Cinedigm Launches Two Streaming Channels on VIZIO.

CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network Streaming Channels Are Now Available Free on VIZIO SmartCast® Televisions.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced two of the company’s streaming channels, CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network, have officially launched on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. VIZIO, Inc., is the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and the #1 Sound Bar brand in America.

Over the last 12 months, CIDM stock rose by 8.45%. The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.06 million, with 114.53 million shares outstanding and 85.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.71M shares, CIDM stock reached a trading volume of 23368758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6396, while it was recorded at 0.7352 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9734 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CIDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.20% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,875,949, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.55 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -14.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 5,314,209 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,565,549 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,041,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,921,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,094,462 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 676,713 shares during the same period.