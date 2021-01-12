CIBC lifts Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sierra Metals Inc. [AMEX: SMTS] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 14.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.80. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Sierra Metals Undertaking Strategic Process.

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors, supported by its management team and with the full support of Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P., Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (the Company’s two largest shareholders) and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P., has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. These alternatives could include, among other things, the sale of part or all of the Company, a sale of some of the assets of the Company, a merger or other business combination with another party, or other strategic transactions. The Company has engaged CIBC World Markets Inc. to assist the Board of Directors in its review of strategic alternatives.

The Company has not made any decisions related to any specific strategic alternatives at this time and there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. The Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1100430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sierra Metals Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.40%.

The market cap for SMTS stock reached $618.64 million, with 162.80 million shares outstanding and 75.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 409.03K shares, SMTS reached a trading volume of 1100430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Sierra Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Metals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21.

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.46. With this latest performance, SMTS shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.87. Sierra Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for SMTS is now 9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.61. Additionally, SMTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] managed to generate an average of $4,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.