Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved up 31.61: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] closed the trading session at $13.20 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.03, while the highest price level was $14.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.87 percent and weekly performance of 31.47 percent. The stock has performed 33.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CCIV reached to a volume of 103126462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.34

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 95.08 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,500,984 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,500,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,500,984 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.