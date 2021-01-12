CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain 37.35% so far this year. What now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] closed the trading session at $6.95 on 01/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.60, while the highest price level was $7.21. The company report on January 11, 2021 that CBAK Energy Partners With JAC Motors to Jointly Develop New Battery Cells.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”,), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that it has signed a three-year strategic agreement (the “Agreement”) with Anhui Jianghuai Motors Group Co., Ltd (SSE: 600418) (“JAC Motors”) for joint product development.

JAC Motors is a Chinese state-owned automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer. Founded in 1964, JAC Motors is among the top four domestic Chinese vehicle brands, has an R&D team of 5,000 people, and is focused on producing energy-saving, environmentally friendly, safe, smart, Web-enabled, and comfortable vehicles. As a pioneer in China’s alternative energy vehicle industry, JAC Motors currently provides an expansive electric vehicle product line encompassing SUVs, sedans, and other passenger vehicles. It owns a world-class battery cooling technology and is the sole producer of such technology in China. By the end of 2019, JAC Motors has exported over 640,000 vehicles to the international market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.35 percent and weekly performance of 34.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 515.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 113.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, CBAT reached to a volume of 6811460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CBAT stock trade performance evaluation

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.30. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 515.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 647.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 161,002, which is approximately 395.818% of the company’s market cap and around 60.17% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 99,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in CBAT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -52.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 270,044 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,222 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,164 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,078 shares during the same period.