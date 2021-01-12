Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] is 21.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] price surged by 18.42 percent to reach at $8.09. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of $221.4 million.

Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $221.4 million. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by Blink, are expected to be approximately $211.4 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the Company, except that certain selling stockholders, together with the Company, will grant the underwriter for the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares of common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to supplement its operating cash flows to fund EV charging station deployment and finance the costs of acquiring competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 21965037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.68M shares. Blink Charging Co. shares reached a high of $53.64 and dropped to a low of $42.13 until finishing in the latest session at $52.00.

The one-year BLNK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -246.67. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 5.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 418.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.65. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 91.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 768.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2532.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.33 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.73, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

BLNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $307 million, or 18.00% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,879,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 803,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.8 million in BLNK stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $32.46 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,504,151 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 150,738 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,242,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,897,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,586 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 110,196 shares during the same period.