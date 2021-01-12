Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell -14.38% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -35.91%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Bit Digital (BTBT) for Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages BTBT Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist to Contact its Attorneys Now.

Hagens Berman notifies investors in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) of the firm’s investigation into possible securities law violations. Certain investors with losses may have valuable claims and are encouraged to submit their losses now. The firm also encourages persons who may be able to assist the investigation to contact the firm.

Over the last 12 months, BTBT stock rose by 3220.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $892.60 million, with 42.30 million shares outstanding and 36.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, BTBT stock reached a trading volume of 13754507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.91. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 229.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 978.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3220.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.88. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.13.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -117.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$150,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 54,693, which is approximately 206.868% of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 38,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in BTBT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.49 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 103,827 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 101,304 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 83,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,957 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,304 shares during the same period.