Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently 8.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 8.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.49. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter Of Comparable Sales And Profit Growth.

For Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter (September-October-November).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16154050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at 8.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.80%.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $2.55 billion, with 122.89 million shares outstanding and 116.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 16154050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $24.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BBBY stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BBBY shares from 23 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.80%.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $2,897 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,293,929, which is approximately -3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,102,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.4 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $254.02 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 28,288,726 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 23,210,214 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 89,867,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,366,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,346,666 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,795,116 shares during the same period.