Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] is 23.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX: AWX] price surged by 20.75 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

A sum of 1199369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 261.46K shares. Avalon Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $3.42 and dropped to a low of $2.46 until finishing in the latest session at $3.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalon Holdings Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

AWX Stock Performance Analysis:

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, AWX shares gained by 33.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.20 for Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avalon Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for AWX is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.25. Additionally, AWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] managed to generate an average of -$873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Avalon Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.50% of AWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWX stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 128,352, which is approximately -3.243% of the company’s market cap and around 30.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 53,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in AWX stocks shares; and WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.11 million in AWX stock with ownership of nearly 14.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avalon Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX:AWX] by around 22,195 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 117,484 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 166,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 29,187 shares during the same period.