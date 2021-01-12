Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] – find out why.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 4.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.77. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors.

California-based Former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Represents Organigram’s First U.S. Domiciled Director.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marni Wieshofer, to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wieshofer is Organigram’s first U.S. domiciled director and will assume her board position effective January 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14138233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at 10.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.78%.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $410.80 million, with 232.09 million shares outstanding and 231.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 14138233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.23. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3650, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4377 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $44 million, or 15.30% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,011,805, which is approximately 57.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,529,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in OGI stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.34 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -37.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,653,645 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,916,384 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 14,526,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,096,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,700 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,728 shares during the same period.