AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is 18.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.62%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Pricing of $6.375 Million Registered Direct Offering.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm (the “Investor”), which is an existing AgEagle shareholder. Pursuant to the agreement, the Investor is purchasing pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase up to 1,057,214 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of $6.375 million (which includes a subsequent payment of the exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrants in the amount of $1,057.21).

The Company expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $6.315 million after deducting approximately $60,000 in offering expenses. The Company expects to spend the balance of the proceeds for general working capital purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about January 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, UAVS stock rose by 1225.23%.

The market cap for the stock reached $437.03 million, with 55.38 million shares outstanding and 47.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, UAVS stock reached a trading volume of 3892625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 336.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.62. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 163.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1225.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 3.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 821,552, which is approximately 1243.129% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 303,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.11 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 1,961,164 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 245,922 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 108,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,098,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,172 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 108,866 shares during the same period.