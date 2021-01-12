A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] moved down -9.19: Why It’s Important

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.99 during the day while it closed the day at $9.19. The company report on January 11, 2021 that A10 Networks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 9, 2021; Company Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Management will host a call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing + 1-844-792-3728 or + 1-412-317-5105.

A10 Networks Inc. stock has also loss -4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATEN stock has inclined by 28.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.93% and lost -6.80% year-on date.

The market cap for ATEN stock reached $692.47 million, with 78.24 million shares outstanding and 63.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.01K shares, ATEN reached a trading volume of 1687260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for A10 Networks Inc. stock. On March 19, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATEN shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, ATEN shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.42, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.85 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. A10 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Return on Total Capital for ATEN is now -11.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.48. Additionally, ATEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] managed to generate an average of -$21,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A10 Networks Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 23.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $552 million, or 80.10% of ATEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEN stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 9,539,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 7,691,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.68 million in ATEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.83 million in ATEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A10 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE:ATEN] by around 7,303,713 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,438,669 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 48,324,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,067,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,398 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 366,430 shares during the same period.