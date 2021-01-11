ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $7

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] price surged by 65.68 percent to reach at $1.22. The company report on January 7, 2021 that ZW Data Action Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Yujun Capital.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced that it has reached strategic partnership with Yujun Capital and its subsidiary Yujun Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (together, “Yujun Digital”) pursuant to which Yujun Digital will provide online branding and management service to the Company’s merchant clients.

Yujun Digital team consists of experts in the fields of new consumer products and digital transformation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The team members include a Ph.D. in international economic relations, a former Tencent product director, former Tmall senior operation experts, and senior content marketing experts from MCN agencies. ZW Data believes that Yujun Digital’s capabilities dovetail well with the Company’s blockchain technology, big data platform, supply chain management capabilities, and private domain traffic operation capabilities. The Company is confident that together they will build a strong management and consumer service platform for its merchant clients.

A sum of 202124939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.75 and dropped to a low of $2.63 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 162.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 128.89. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 111.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.37 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 42,680, which is approximately 79.743% of the company’s market cap and around 22.54% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 25,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $39000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly 35.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 57,413 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 60,539 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,539 shares during the same period.