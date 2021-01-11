why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.18

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.14 during the day while it closed the day at $9.00. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4.

At 5 p.m. EST the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

Ford Motor Company stock has also gained 2.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has inclined by 22.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.54% and gained 2.39% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $35.40 billion, with 3.98 billion shares outstanding and 3.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.22M shares, F reached a trading volume of 58985061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $9.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.26. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of $247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.23%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,499 million, or 52.10% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 290,874,616, which is approximately -1.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,086,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $1.68 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 128,717,194 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 75,019,331 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 1,740,545,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,944,281,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,442,036 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 8,261,026 shares during the same period.