Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain 9.97% so far this year. What now?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] slipped around -0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.19 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 15, 2021.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday, January 15, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m. ET. The results along with a webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will host a live conference call on Friday, January 15, at 10 a.m. ET. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=527.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now 9.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $33.65 and lowest of $32.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.33, which means current price is +12.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.15M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 32114995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $34.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $32 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $36, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on WFC stock. On November 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 25 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 105.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.32, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading, and 26.19 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.34. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.61. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $75,246 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to -4.08%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $92,379 million, or 69.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 319,589,647, which is approximately 5.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 295,951,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.82 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.51 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 4.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 304,648,252 shares. Additionally, 1,047 investors decreased positions by around 304,945,109 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 2,173,738,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,783,331,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,962,931 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 42,335,806 shares during the same period.