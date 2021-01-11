Wall Street Analyst Upgrade 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 124.52%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that 3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020.

Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Close of sale of non-core software businesses for cash proceeds of approximately $64 million.

Over the last 12 months, DDD stock rose by 140.84%. The one-year 3D Systems Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -161.44. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 billion, with 124.14 million shares outstanding and 119.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, DDD stock reached a trading volume of 133532847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.52. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 127.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.68 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.20. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.11.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$28,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,921 million, or 68.10% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,785,269, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,912,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.31 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $200.71 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 7,865,565 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,794,026 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 65,984,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,643,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,762 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,348 shares during the same period.