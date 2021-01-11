VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] Is Currently -13.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] price plunged by -13.66 percent to reach at -$1.63. The company report on January 8, 2021 that VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has refinanced its debt with its major shareholder AWN Holdings Limited (“AWN”).

The loan’s current outstanding principal of US$23.3 million, which was due to be repaid in full by March 31, 2022, shall now carry a new maturity date of June 30, 2026. An initial principal payment of US$2.19 million shall be paid within fourteen days of document execution followed by sixty equal monthly principal installments commencing July 1, 2021.

A sum of 2179757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. VivoPower International PLC shares reached a high of $12.10 and dropped to a low of $10.01 until finishing in the latest session at $10.30.

Guru’s Opinion on VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

VVPR Stock Performance Analysis:

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 439.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 862.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VivoPower International PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +12.44. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.58. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$25,015 per employee.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 2.60% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 341,600, which is approximately 281.276% of the company’s market cap and around 55.75% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 61,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in VVPR stocks shares; and PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 321,387 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,861 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,381 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861 shares during the same period.