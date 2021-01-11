TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 million, up 85.60% YTD: What’s Next?

TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX: TRXC] price surged by 28.95 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on January 6, 2021 that TransEnterix Provides Preliminary 2020 Year-End Corporate Update.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, provided a preliminary 2020 year-end corporate update.

Recent Highlights.

A sum of 42784960 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.84M shares. TransEnterix Inc. shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $0.90 until finishing in the latest session at $1.16.

The one-year TRXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for TRXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRXC shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TransEnterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for TransEnterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TRXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransEnterix Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

TRXC Stock Performance Analysis:

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.60. With this latest performance, TRXC shares gained by 63.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.91 for TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5374, while it was recorded at 1.0339 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4555 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransEnterix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.38 and a Gross Margin at -263.76. TransEnterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1807.54.

Return on Total Capital for TRXC is now -71.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, TRXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] managed to generate an average of -$946,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TransEnterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

TRXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransEnterix Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRXC.

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 30.30% of TRXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,932,458, which is approximately 506.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,825,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in TRXC stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.04 million in TRXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransEnterix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX:TRXC] by around 4,379,194 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,279,728 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 2,552,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,211,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRXC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,159 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,901 shares during the same period.