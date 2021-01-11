Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $28.18 billion, up 24.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.71%. The company report on January 2, 2021 that Tesla Q4 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries.

In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Q4 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock rose by 814.14%. The one-year Tesla Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -95.18. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $834.17 billion, with 947.90 million shares outstanding and 758.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.36M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 74508776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $450.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $339 to $700. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $540 to $810, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 38.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 196.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.71. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 35.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 814.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.77 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 569.76, while it was recorded at 783.38 for the last single week of trading, and 349.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.51.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.08. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of -$17,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346,268 million, or 42.50% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,248,658, which is approximately -2.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,281,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.09 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.46 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

981 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 13,765,590 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 101,158,341 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 278,553,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,477,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 420 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,723,143 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 33,739,490 shares during the same period.