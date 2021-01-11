Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell -7.22% so far this year. What now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] price plunged by -7.94 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on January 8, 2021 that SiriusXM and NBA Expand Agreement to Offer Fans with Streaming Subscriptions Access to NBA Live-Game Audio.

Subscribers with the SiriusXM Premier Streaming Package to get every NBA game plus 24/7 SiriusXM NBA Radio channel.

More fans to have access to official team broadcasts for all 30 NBA teams on the SiriusXM app and connected devices.

A sum of 63293050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.05M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.39 and dropped to a low of $5.91 until finishing in the latest session at $5.91.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SIRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 15.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,966 million, or 16.40% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 116,631,090, which is approximately -8.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,488,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.87 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $295.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 77,314,412 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 143,664,086 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 450,146,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 671,125,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,104,454 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 19,370,455 shares during the same period.